CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently announced that the university is set to close the season out with a performance of the comedy “Bull in a China Shop” by Bryna Turner.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. from March 29 to April 1 with additional performances at 2:30 p.m. on April 1 and 2 in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

Tickets, officials noted, are $12 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, children, and non-WT students, and free for WT students, faculty, and staff with a BuffGold card. Tickets, as well as more information on the theatre season, can be found here.

Officials explained that the comedy is about Mary Woolley, who was a suffragette and the president of Mount Holyoke College from 1901 to 1937, along with her lesbian partner Jeannette Marks, who was also a teacher at a college.

“This tells the stories of their lives—40 years’ worth in 90 minutes—through their own real-life letters,” said Callie Hisek, director and WT’s Royal Brantley Professor of Theatre. “These women were lost to history, so this is a real excavation.”

The title, noted by WT, refers to Wooley’s reputation as a free-speaking activist.

“She’s very stubborn, she very much wants to have her way, but she also understands that she has to obey the ways of the world,” said B. Herring, a junior theater design & technology and acting major from Lubbock, who plays Woolley. “She has to choose between being stubborn and being a fiery revolutionary or maintaining her poise as president and going about it in a more proper way, I suppose.”

WT noted that Marks was no wallflower, either.

“She always stands up for what she believes in without the fear of any consequences and without fear of judgment, as well,” Angelica Pantoja, a sophomore acting major from Lubbock, described Marks. “Before this show, I didn’t know who these women were, so learning about them is amazing.”

Also set to make an appearance in the performance are Sanai Lowe, a senior musical theatre major from McKinney, as Dean Welsh; Leighton Selman, a junior musical theatre major from Amarillo, as Felicity; and Signe Elder, a senior musical theatre major from Lubbock; as Pearl.

Officials added that Kenzie Dennis, a senior theatre major from Dalhart will understudy for the character of Woolley while Camila Gutierrez, a freshman musical theatre major from Austin, will understudy for the character of Marks.