CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced WT Theatre is set to open its next production on Feb. 10.

WT Theatre’s next production, the musical “Sweeney Todd” is scheduled for performances on Feb. 10-11, Feb. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m., and one planned on Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. in the Branding Iron Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on the university’s Canyon campus.

“My vision of the show is that they are all trapped in their own cages,” said director Echo Sunyata Sibley, assistant professor of theatre in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

“I watched the movie (directed by Tim Burton) when I was in eighth grade, then the filmed production of the stage musical (starring Angela Lansbury), and I just fell in love,” said Carley Venter, a senior musical theatre major from Midland.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and non-WT students, and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card.