CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As a group of West Texas A&M University theater students prepare to head to Scotland to perform at the Edinburgh International Festival, one among them has recently earned a scholarship from the US Department of State to help fund the trip.

WT announced that Leigh Womack, a senior theater major from Hereford, won a $3,500 Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship, a nationally-competitive award aimed at enabling students to study or intern abroad.

As reported previously on MyHighPlains.com, Womack is among 13 WT students and faculty members who are planning to attend and perform at the Edinburgh International Festival in August.

Womack and fellow WT students will perform “Still Life: A Gallery in Motion,” a dance and theater piece the students devised themselves under the direction of Echo Sunyata Sibley, assistant professor of theatre, and Bradley Behrmann, assistant professor of musical theatre. WT said that the group will perform four times in front of international audiences and see a wide range of theater, dance and performance art.

“I’m really excited to get to as many workshops as possible to learn more about theater and how it works internationally from a wide variety of people,” said Womack.

However, demonstrated by the group’s fundraising efforts in May for the trip, the cost of the opportunity has taken effort and strategy to cover.

“I went to the Study Abroad office almost immediately after we were told about the trip,” said Womack, “As a Pell Grant recipient, they told me that the Gilman Scholarship might be available to help me pay my way.”

Carolina Galloway, WT’s director of Study Abroad and nationally Competitive Scholarships, said that students most commonly ask the office how they can afford to travel for school.

“It’s understandable to ask because traveling can be quite costly,” Galloway said, “When Leigh came to visit us, we helped them find scholarships that cover study abroad expenses, and the Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship is one of the best opportunities available for our students.”

Galloway noted that by being selected for the award, Leigh is “now ready to embark on a life-changing journey.”

Noted by WT, the trip will be Womack’s first venture abroad.

“My sister studied abroad her sophomore year of college and really enjoyed it, so I knew I wanted to do it myself, but I didn’t know it would be possible,” Womack said. “I thought I would have to wait until after college to travel, but then this opportunity came up. This scholarship is just what I needed.”

At least two other WT students have also been Gilman Scholarship recipients in recent months, both of whom were aiming to study abroad in South Korea. Noah Wolff, a sophomore biology major from Pampa, will study at Chonnam National University in Gwanju beginning in August after receiving a $7,000 in June. Previously, Jacqueline Nevarez of Amarillo was set to take international business classes at Yonsei University after receiving a $4,000 scholarship in December 2022.