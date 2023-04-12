AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world and West Texas A&M University are part of an international collaborative research mission in the Arctic.

WT Associate Professor of Environmental Science Dr. Naruki Hiranuma said in the Arctic, the temperature is increasing six times faster than the rest of the world. The focus of this research project is to investigate the impact of aerosol particles in clouds and how it affects global climate issues, such as arctic amplification.

Dr. Hiranuma explained, “The target of the research is to look into two things: the impact of aerosol particles in the air on Arctic warming and impact of like cloud formation on the global warming in the Arctic.” For the project, the team will investigate the sources (natural/manmade), atmospheric abundance, chemical composition, biological components, and physical properties of ice- nucleating particles.

Dr. Hiranuma, a WT student and undergraduate research assistant Jacob Hurst examined the ice-nucleating particles at the Gruvebadet observatory on the island of Svalbard, north of Norway.

Dr. Hiranuma said they have around 10 colleagues from Germany and Italy on this international collaboration. Hurst and Hiranuma are representing the U.S on this research project.

“I go up to the Gruvebadet station right, every morning, and I change out three different air sampling types we have,” said Hurst. “Then I will take those back to the lab, and I put them into containers like petri dishes, and then we put those into cold storage.”

The study for this project stated that the team will use multiple ice-nucleating particle measurement techniques to advance high-latitude ice nucleation parameterization in different ice nucleation pathways. The study also stated a fully operating ice chamber will be used to quantify concentrations of ice-nucleating particles in a fine time resolution over a wide range of sub-zero temperatures.

Hiranuma said research students stayed at the observatory for around five weeks to do daily sampling and measurements.

“My contributions or my role is to supervise the students. We typically have virtual remote meetings, like once in a week. And I basically, you know, make plans and assign the tasks to the students on site,” said Dr. Hiranuma. “Students will execute the the sampling activities and measurement activity, typically, just in a day from eight o’clock to 12 p.m.”

“Jacob joined my research group two years ago, and he has been working with me for last four semesters and he has been doing a fantastic job,” said Dr. Hiranuma. “I provide the research field travel opportunities to the graduate students. However, he’s very talented…so I decided to give him an opportunity to go to the Arctic.”

“This is the beauty of WT, we’re not like, you know, too big in size, we host about 10,000 students, and we would like to provide more opportunities to undergraduate students, you know, and that can be the life changer for the undergraduate students,” further explained Dr. Hiranuma.

Hurst said that it has always been one of his interests to understand how clouds work and understand all the interactions occurring in them between different phases.

“I really enjoy being on this project and it’s a very good opportunity to meet new people, and possibly future collaborators on other projects,” said Hurst.

The Arctic research mission to examine ice-nucleating particles is funded by the National Science Foundation. Dr. Hiranuma said they plan for this research project to continue until the year of 2025 or 2026.