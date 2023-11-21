CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released information on its Symphony Orchestra’s annual free holiday concert scheduled for Dec. 3.

“I Heard the Bells! Music of the Christmas Season” will take the stage at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall and will include the WT Choirs, according to officials.

“From timeless carols to contemporary favorites, experience the spirit of the season through the magic of music,” said Dr. Mark Bartley, director of orchestral activities, the Lilith Brainard Professor of Music and associate dean for music in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “Bring your loved ones and immerse yourself in the festive ambiance, where the twinkling lights, joyful tunes, and—yes—the bells create a perfect harmony of Christmas magic.”

Officials added that Angela Allen, WT’s director for engaged citizenship, will narrate Mack Wilberg’s “Longfellow’s Christmas” and Dr. Jenny Miller from the WT Harp Studio and WT Instructor of harp, will welcome the audience with introduction music.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Angela for the first time,” Bartley said. “Her authoritative voice brings the tale of how Henry Wadsworth Longfellow came to write his 1863 poem ‘I Heard the Bells’ to life. That origin story is the centerpiece of our rendering of the beloved carol based on it.”

The Palo Duro High School Chorale and Chamber Singers, directed by Mark Bailey, are also set to perform and the WT Choirs, directed by Dr. Sean Pullen, professor of music and director of choral activities for the School of Music, will perform Pullen’s arrangements of “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “O, Happy Day!”

The concert will also feature compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, Matt Riley, Ēriks Ešenvalds and more, including “Silent Night,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Russian Christmas Music” and more.

Although admission to the concert is free, officials noted that tickets are required to enter.