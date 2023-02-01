CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its Symphonic Band is set to perform at this year’s College Band Directors National Association convention, and they will host a preview concert at 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s campus under the leadership of current director Don Lefevre.

Officials noted that the convention performance would be at 1:30 p.m. EST in Hodgson Concert Hall in Athens, Ga on Feb. 17, with WT’s Symphonic Band as one of nine university bands.

“Being selected to perform at a CBDNA National Convention is the highest honor a university band can achieve,” Lefevre said. “I personally feel honored and humbled to have the opportunity to perform and showcase the talents of our wonderful WT students on a national stage. It will a great opportunity for us to hear some of the best band programs in the United States.”

“I am so proud of these students and this amazing accomplishment,” said Dr. Jessica Mallard, dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “Being invited to perform at CBDNA for a fifth time highlights both the historical and the continued excellence of the School of Music and the Symphonic Band.”

In addition to those performances, the band will tour the Dallas/Fort Worth area on the way to Athens at the following times and places:

7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Richland High School in North Richland Hills;

9 a.m. Feb. 15 at Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth;

1:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Emerson High School in McKinney; and

7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Hebron High School in Carrollton.

The Symphonic Band, according to officials, will feature “Strange Loops” by Dr. B.J. Brooks, WT professor of theory and composition, and “Lift Up Thine Ears” by Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Daugherty.

Officials explained that composer Brooks said “Strange Loops” was inspired by a melody that came to him in a dream while Lefevre stated that “Lift Up Thine Ears” is “based on how the human spirit can be uplifting by learning with new ears.”

Dr. John Shanks, WT assistant of music, is also set to perform a trombone solo in “Red Sky” by Anthony Barfield. The program is also expected to include “Sacred Spaces” by John Mackey.