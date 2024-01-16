CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University President Walter V. Wendler recently announced in a memo that students will be provided free textbooks for all core curriculum courses beginning in fall 2024.

According to officials, President Wendler sent out a memo to faculty, staff, and students which noted that the plan would result in a net saving of nearly $5 million within two years.

In August 2023, Wendler set out to reduce and eventually eliminate textbook costs for students, participating in several meetings with administrators and staff and ultimately establishing a blue-ribbon committee to build a plan, officials detailed.

“What we learned is the vision in its entirety was too ambitious to implement by fall 2024,” Wendler wrote in the memo. “However, we have a plan to significantly reduce textbook costs for WT students, and I am proud of the progress we have made toward fulfilling the vision.”

Further, administrators are currently working on a subscription service option with textbook publishers, ensuring that students and faculty would have access to a diverse collection of digital and print textbooks along with resource materials.

“Because an agreement would be negotiated at an instrumental level, WT expects significant savings over the costs of individual purchases,” a WT release read.

The university’s budgeted funds will support a three-year publisher agreement, according to officials, and will help to pay for instructional materials for core courses that are not available through certain publishers, educational resources, or OER materials, which are teaching resources that are in a public domain. WT added that the use of OER throughout the university has risen from 5% to 22%.

Wendler noted in the memo, according to WT, that students may have textbook expenses when taking upper-level and graduate courses as available resources through selected publishers or OER may not meet instructional needs.

“The savings are significant and reflect the value WT places on shared governance and partnering with students and families to reduce costs, which reduces educational debt,” Wendler said. “I appreciate the efforts of faculty, students, staff, and administrators to address head-on a plan to make WT a no-cost textbook campus. The work you have done and the progress you have made toward this vision will be a path for others to follow.”