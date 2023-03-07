CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that two Attebury Honors students at WT will present their research on religion and healthcare at the Great Plains Honors Conference on March 10-12 at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.

Officials detailed that Madelyn Eatley, a senior political science major and Elizabeth Ragan, a senior biology/pre-med major, will present their materials while Tavia Spidel, a senior biochemistry major, will serve as a student moderator on a panel.

Attebury Honors students have participated in the conference for many years “highlighting the interdisciplinary nature of the program and various undergraduate research activities,” said Dr. Carolyn Baum, Attebury Honors director and assistant professor in the Department of Communication, in a release from WT.

“Attebury Honors Scholars represent some of WT’s brightest and most inquisitive students,” Baum said. “These students engage in unique, rigorous academic experiences that require critical thinking and leadership skills, communication competence, and collaborative efforts while maintaining a 3.75 or higher GPA. These scholars are often on the frontlines of the University, investigating research breakthroughs, examining contemporary issues, or stretching the arts and humanities to new heights.”

The honors program gives students the opportunity to gain presentation skills, and network with students and faculty from other universities, noted Baum in the release. Students can also refine their research and communication skills.

At the conference, Eatley will present “Freedom of vs. Freedom from: Religion as a Social Power in the United States and France,” while Ragan will present “Examining the policies of The Affordable Care Act on Impoverished African American Cancer Patients in Clinical Trials: A Review of the Literature.”

“I explore how religion is viewed in the countries’ founding documents and national culture, and discuss how these similarities or differences change how religion can be used as a form of societal power by the religious majority,” said Eatley.

“I’m looking at how effectively the Affordable Care Act covers oncology clinical trial expenses for lower-income African American patients,” Ragan said. “Unexpected medical and non-medical expenses can mean lower-income patients cannot afford free clinical trials. Several states and the federal government are addressing this issue through legislation.”

According to officials, Ragan will also serve on a panel about sediment, erosion, and bird migration.