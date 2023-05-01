(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 1, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that sociology student Isaac Doty recently placed in the top 12 in communication analysis at the American Forensic Association Speech Tournament in California.

“Placing top 12 in the nation felt extremely rewarding,” Doty said. “As the national tournament, AFA is the culmination of a year’s work, a chance to show what I’ve created.”

Officials noted that communication analysis uses rhetorical principles through a speech or poem to evaluate a communication event.

“You look at a piece of communication through a model or a lens,” said Kelsey Abele, director of forensics and assistant professor of communication. “Isaac’s speech is about looking at rhetorics of disability. In political campaigns—specifically, John Fetterman and Greg Abbott’s political campaigns, both of whom identify as disabled in different ways. But he is using a model or a piece of communication to investigate that.”

Doty, according to officials, is in his second year on the WT forensics team after he competed for four years at Lubbock High School.

“To be in the top 12 students in the country in the event that most parallels rhetorical research in communication studies is an incredible achievement as a sophomore,” Abele said.

The tournament took place in Santa Ana, California as Doty competed against college students from nine districts across the country.

“Competing at AFA was such a fun and fulfilling experience,” Doty said. “In addition to competitive success, I was able to travel with my team and see friends from other schools.”