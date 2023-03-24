AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler’s cancelation of a planned on-campus drag show and subsequent letter commenting on the decision, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education announced that it is representing the student group Spectrum WT and two of its student leaders in a lawsuit in Amarillo Federal Court against WTAMU and Texas A&M University System officials.

According to court documents filed on Friday in the US District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Spectrum WT and student leaders Barrett Bright and Lauren Stovall filed a lawsuit against West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler, Christopher Thomas, the vice president for student affairs at the university, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and the members of the Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are asking the court to:

Stop the WT and Texas A&M officials from preventing the March 31 charity drag show;

Stop the WT and Texas A&M officials from prohibiting future similar events;

Issue a declaratory judgment that Wendler’s cancellation of the March 31 event, and his pledge to prevent similar events at WT, violate the First Amendment to the United States Constitution; and

Grant the plaintiffs both compensatory, nominal, and punitive damages against Wendler in his individual capacity, including attorney’s fees and “any other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”

“President Wendler has made it clear to us that he knows what his legal obligations are, but he chose to ignore them, and we are thankful to FIRE for taking up our case to protect our First Amendment rights,” said Spectrum WT President Bear Bright in FIRE’s announcement of the lawsuit. “Hopefully, this lawsuit will not just help us the LGBTQ+ students here at WTAMU protect our rights, but also help protect students’ rights across the U.S.”

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the March 31 drag show was planned as an effort to raise money for the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that centers around suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth. Its cancellation and Wendler’s letter drew protests from WT students standing in support of the drag show as well as at least one Change.Org petition, and a number of WT alumni making comments and withdrawing support from the university. There was also a counter-petition and demonstrations from those who have shown support for Wendler’s cancellation of the show, including from local members of the Potter County Republican Party.

“College presidents can’t silence students simply because they disagree with their expression,” said FIRE attorney Adam Steinbaugh in the announcement. “The First Amendment protects student speech, whether it’s gathering on campus to study the Bible, hosting an acid-tongued political speaker, or putting on a charity drag show.”

MyHighPlains.com reached out to the Texas A&M University system, which stated “no comment.” In a statement from WTAMU officials, they said “we cannot comment due to litigation.”

The full initial complaint can be viewed below.