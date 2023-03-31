CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that a WT student film that honored Sybil B. Harrington is set to premiere on Panhandle PBS at 9:30 p.m. on April 6 and 4 p.m. on April 13.

“Searching for Sybil,” according to officials, will explore Sybil B Harrington’s support for WT and the surrounding community. In addition, the film follows Bryan Abanonu, a senior digital media and communication major from Plainview, as he interviews individuals who knew Harrington including the following:

Sue Park, former dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities;

Beth Duke, executive director of Center City of Amarillo;

Emmanuel Lopez, Harrington String Quartet member and Harrington Lecturer in the School of Music; and

Don and Dorothy Patterson, Amarillo philanthropists and friends of Harrington.

“I learned that she was a pretty private woman, but she genuinely enjoyed helping people,” Abanonu said. “She was very driven. If she wanted to do something, she did it.”

According to officials, the “Sybil B. Harrington and The Don Harrington & Sybil Harrington Foundation are collectively the second-largest giver to the University,” as gifts total more than $10 million.

“Mrs. Harrington made an enduring and continuing impact on our college,” said Jessica Mallard, dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “Because of her, we have the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex, the Harrington String Quartet and the many student scholarships that we continue to give in her name. It is great that this group of students learned more about Mrs. Harrington and were able to put their creative talents toward producing this lasting legacy video.”

According to the Amarillo Area Foundation as read in the WT press release, “the Harrington name became synonymous with every successful charitable and cultural endeavor throughout the Texas Panhandle.”

The Harrington, according to officials, supported area arts including the Amarillo Symphony and the Lone Star Ballet production of “The Nutcracker” along with the production of the musical “Texas.”

“This is a long overdue tribute to someone who did a great deal not only for our College but for the University as a whole,” said Randy Ray, associate lecturer of media communication and director of broadcast engineering, who oversaw production of the film. “I’ve worked at WT for 20 years and heard her name for all of that time, and now I feel like I know her better.”

Sybil B. Harrington died on Sept. 17. 1998, officials noted, and she leaves behind a lasting legacy.