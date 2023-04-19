CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University will give freshmen the opportunity to house with those of similar majors through the implementation of its new Meta Majors program.

According to a news release from the university, the Meta Majors program gives incoming freshmen the chance to be clustered with students from the same general courses of study. The goal of the program is to help promote social and academic networks that ultimately enhance the learning experience for freshmen.

“It is exciting for our Office of Residential Living to provide these enhanced opportunities for students and help to cultivate an environment of intellectual growth and collegial community,” said Chris Thomas, vice president for student affairs.

Officials said that students can be assigned a room in one of 10 major-based clusters, including:

Agricultural sciences;

Chemistry and physics/life, earth and environmental sciences;

Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business;

College of Engineering;

Political sciences/sociology/psychology;

Education;

Art/theatre/dance/music;

Communication and humanities;

Health sciences;

Nursing;

Exploring cluster, including students who have not declared majors along with students pursuing applied arts and sciences, general studies or interdisciplinary studies degrees.

Officials said participation in learning communities can enhance academic performance, increase student gains, provide easier social transitions and strengthen the students’ connections to the institution.

“Cultivating a strong sense of belonging among our students is a critical way we can help ensure they have the best possible university experience,” Thomas said. “We are making these changes to help students find their people, so to speak, early on in their educational journey. This is a new way of thinking for WT, but we have faith that we ultimately are creating an environment in which students will benefit greatly by connecting with others academically and socially.”