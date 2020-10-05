West Texas A&M University sees spike in COVID-19 cases

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University seeing their biggest spike in COVID-19 cases of the semester, just last week.

West Texas A&M has recently reported 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Those cases are from the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

The week before, there had only been 17 confirmed cases.

Of the 33 confirmed cases, 28 of the individuals are WT students. One student was attending courses online, while 27 were attending class on campus. The remaining five of the 33 individuals are West Texas A&M employees.

There have been 136 total confirmed cases among WT students and employees since March 1.

Vice President of Philanthropy and External Relations Todd Rasberry said, “Even though we saw a spike this week, we felt relatively good about it being so small compared to our overall cases since March 1 of this year.”

WT has provided COVID-19 testing for their students, faculty, and staff since August of this year.

For WT’s faculty and staff, the university has suggested that if they have symptoms or think they have been exposed that they get tested.

As for students, they can be tested at any time, whether they have symptoms or not.

More from MyHighPlains.com: