CANYON, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that Dr. Gary Bigham was recently named the new dean of the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences and will begin on Aug. 1 upon approval by the Texas A&M University System.

According to officials, Dr. Bigham, a 15-year veteran of WT, has been teaching and in the administration field in the public school system for 20 years.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust that WT’s top administration has placed in me,” Bigham said. “I take the responsibilities associated with my selection most seriously.”

Bigham was selected among three finalists and 23 applicants chosen by a committee of administrators, staff, faculty, and community representatives who came together in search of a dean.

Bigham will fill the position after the college’s longtime dean Dr. Eddie Henderson made the decision to “return to the classroom,” WT officials reported in October 2022.

“The experience that Dr. Bigham brings with him from his time in rural school districts will significantly impact our students and service to the region,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “I am confident that the disciplines in the College will flourish under Dr. Bigham’s leadership.”

“At the core, I want this college to be the place where anybody seeking a degree in any of our fields — whether it’s education, psychology, criminal justice, political science, public administration, emergency management or the like — that we’re their first choice,” said Bigham. “I want us to have an active presence in the field, not only the place schools turn to for guidance and assistance, but for any of the social-science disciplines that fall within our fields of study.”

Bigham is a Lockney native who completed his bachelor’s degree in agriculture education at Texas Tech University after beginning his degree path at WT. He went on to teach in Amherst and further complete a master’s degree in agricultural education and a doctorate in educational leadership at Texas Tech, according to officials.

Officials added that Bigham joined the WT faculty where he served as the director of the University’s educational leadership doctorate program and superintendent certification, among other committee groups in agriculture.

“When I started working on my master’s degree,” Bigham said, “I had two professors who encouraged me to get a principal’s certification, and I had no idea that I would develop the passion for educational leadership that I did. Opportunity comes about whether you walk through the door or not, and I decided to walk through that door.”