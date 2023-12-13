CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that a researcher and her team at WT recently won a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to further aid women and minorities in STEM fields.

The project, led by Dr. Mona Ozmaeian, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, was awarded a portion of the $2 million in USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture grants that were distributed between 10 other projects, including Texas State University, according to officials.

Officials described that the project is an “online, interactive toolkit to teach students in kindergarten through 12th grades about the hydrological cycle.”

“This intricate journey involves the vaporization of water from the Earth, its return through rainfall, and the fascinating processes within soil and plants,” said Ozmaeian. “Our aim was to show students why delving into science is essential for grasping these phenomena.”

“The Panhandle is one of the most agriculturally productive regions in the U.S., producing one-third of the nation’s beef, and annually contributing $5.7 billion in agricultural receipts (crops and livestock,” said Ozmaeian’s project summary. “The drought-prone and semiarid region has been plagued with water shortages and diminishing groundwater in recent decades; thus, water is a critical regional issue.”

Upon completion, Ozmaeian noted to WT, the tool will be offered to K-12 grade teachers in rural school systems and to county extension agents working with 4H and FFA clubs.

“The importance of projects like Dr. Ozmaeian’s that encourage women and minorities to enter STEM fields cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Emily Hunt, dean of WT’s College of Engineering. “These initiatives not only break down barriers and promote inclusivity but also harness the untapped potential of diverse perspectives, fueling innovation and driving progress in engineering and computing.”

Officials noted that the following professors are also working on the project:

Dr. Swastika Bithi, assistant professor of engineering;

Dr. Mark Garrison, professor of education and Killgore Research Center doctoral research faculty;

Dr. Nathan Howell, the Bell Professor of Engineering; and

Dr. David Parker, associate professor and extension specialist in water engineering.

NIFA, said WT, supports projects that increase and promote STEM participation by women and underrepresented minorities from rural areas. NIFA is also focused on addressing educational needs in the field of food and agricultural sciences through the conception of its program.