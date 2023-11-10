CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University recently released a roundup of news information about WT faculty and staff.

Officials with WT provided the following faculty and staff members who recently earned an award or have started serving in a new position at the university:

Dr. Elizabeth Rogers , assistant professor of counseling, was presented with the 2023 John Shirley Advocacy Award from the Texas Counseling Association at a conference on Nov. 1-3 which recognized legislative advocacy efforts.

, assistant professor of counseling, was presented with the 2023 John Shirley Advocacy Award from the Texas Counseling Association at a conference on Nov. 1-3 which recognized legislative advocacy efforts. Christina Cahillane , a 2009 and 2010 graduate, was named WT’s new executive director of communications for Enrollment Management; Will focus on “elevating marketing and communication efforts in support of new student recruitment,” officials noted. Was the previous marketer for the academic department and returned to WT after over a decade in sales and marketing.

, a 2009 and 2010 graduate, was named WT’s new executive director of communications for Enrollment Management; Lizette Calzada started as a “major gift officer” in WT’s Office for Philanthropy and External Relations; Officers manage fundraising efforts with donors and prospective donors. Previous assistant athletic director for ticket operations in WT Athletics.

started as a “major gift officer” in WT’s Office for Philanthropy and External Relations; KyLeah Frazier, 2022 WT graduate, began as the communication and community outreach specialist in the Office of the President; Will provide organization support, communication administration and community outreach initiatives in the office.

2022 WT graduate, began as the communication and community outreach specialist in the Office of the President; Dr. Shawn Fouts was named WT’s director of residential living and continued as the senior director of the campus community; Previous associate director of the Jack B. Kelley Student Center and then returned to WT in October 2022.

was named WT’s director of residential living and continued as the senior director of the campus community; Brenda Keith was named executive director of the Office of College Access and Academic Enrichment Programs in the Office of Student Affairs; Will provide leadership in strategic planning and direction for Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math and Science, College Talent Search, and College Assistance Migrant Program. Previously served as director of WT’s Upward Bound program and has served in different roles at the university for over 20 years.

was named executive director of the Office of College Access and Academic Enrichment Programs in the Office of Student Affairs; Amanda Lawson was named senior director for orientation and academic success; Will provide leadership and strategic planning for Orientation Programs, Buff Branding, Start Strong Programs, Family Weekend, Tutoring, Supplemental Instruction, and Testing. Former assistant director for new student and transfer orientation.

was named senior director for orientation and academic success; Steven McLean was named WT’s new director of Sponsored Research Service, aiding faculty as they seek external funding for research projects.

was named WT’s new director of Sponsored Research Service, aiding faculty as they seek external funding for research projects. Carlo Vazquez began to serve as unit director for SSC at WT, which provides all maintenance, custodial and grounds work and assists with campus construction project management.