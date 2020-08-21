West Texas A&M University releases Fall Football schedule

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s head football coach, Hunter Hughes released a fall football schedule today on his twitter.

While The Lone Star Conference has already postponed all competition in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball, and basketball to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month, it would seem WT will still play football.

However, WT’s football team still seems to be planning on playing, according to Head football Coach Hunter Hughes.

Hughes released a short video on his Twitter page on Friday, with the caption “Worth the wait”, on August 21. The Tweet showed a computer monitor that had a schedule being typed up for the 2020 fall season.

The schedule was as follows: