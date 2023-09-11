CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released information on its fall Distinguished Series lineup, which will feature five nationally known speakers beginning on Monday.

According to officials with WT, DLS events are free and open to the public and will include two renowned poets, a Western historian, a corporate leader, and an innovator in dyslexia research.

WT released the full DLS fall schedule:

Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in Legacy Hall: “An Evening of Poetry Featuring Award-Winning Poet and Author Aaron A. Abeyta”

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. in Alumni Banquet Hall: “Career Empowerment and Leadership Through Diversity, Respect and Inclusion” with Microsoft Executive Sandra Lopez

Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Legacy Hall and online: “The Reading Brain: Understanding the Science of Dyslexia” with Dr. Jack M. Fletcher 11th annual Helen Piel Distinguished Lecture Registration required

Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall: “The Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series” featuring a reading from poet Chad Abushanab

Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in Legacy Hall: “Garry L. Nall Lecture in Western Studies” with headliner Dan Flores, A.B Hammond Professor Emeritus of Western History at the University of Montana

“On behalf of the Distinguished Lecture Series, I am honored to welcome and support these five speakers to WT this semester,” said Dr. Emily Kinsky, Jenny Lind Porter Professor of Communication and chair of the DLS committee. “The Distinguished Lecture Series is an absolute gem for WT and the Canyon and Amarillo community, and I hope people in the area take advantage of the opportunity to hear these impressive speakers as they visit our campus.”