CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University released the calendar of events, art exhibitions, concerts and recitals, dance pieces, and theatrical and operatic performances for the 2023-2024 WT Arts Season. The dozens of events are expected to be open to both on and off-campus audiences with the aim of providing world-class entertainment.

“This season will show the sheer breadth of talent exhibited by our students and faculty,” said Anne Medlock-Ely, head of the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance. “Audiences will find something to love throughout the year among our stunning art exhibitions, wide-ranging theatrical productions and thrilling dance performances.”

Multiple events on the arts calendar, noted officials, will be exclusive activities for members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series, though memberships are still available for purchase.

The schedule released for the season, covering events from August 2023 through May 2024, included:

August 2023

Aug. 21 to Sept. 30: Marcus Melton faculty art exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7; free;

September 2023

Sept. 28 to Oct. 8: “Once Upon a Mattress” musical theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 to 30 and Oct. 5 to 7 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $16 adults, $12 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

October 2023

Oct. 5 to 28: Katie Tuttle Master of Fine Arts exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5; free;

of Buster Keaton’s “The General” with newly composed score by Dr. B.J. Brooks, open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series; Oct. 26 to Nov. 5: “She Kills Monsters” theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 to 28 and Nov. 2 to 4, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; Happy State Bank Studio Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

November 2023

Nov. 2 to Dec. 2: Chasely Matmanivong Master of Fine Arts exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2; free;

WT Brass Choir concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; Nov. 16 to 19: “Falling into Dance” dance concert; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 to 18 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

December 2023

Dec. 2: WT Chamber Singers Christmas concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free;

January 2024

Jan. 16 to March 19: WT Art Faculty exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1; free;

February 2024

Feb. 4: WT choirs and Symphonic Band concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free;

March 2024

March 3: WT Concert Band concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free;

April 2024

April 2: WT Percussion Ensemble concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free;

“Così fan tutte” opera performance; 7:30 p.m. April 25 to 27 and 2:30 p.m. April 28; Northen Recital Hall; tickets $10; April 25 to 28: “Falling into Dance” dance concert; 7:30 p.m. April 25 to 27 and 2:30 p.m. April 28; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

May 2024

May 1: Concert and Symphonic Band concerts; 6 and 8 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; and

WT officials noted that season tickets will be priced at $50, and that information or ticket purchasing information can be found on the related websites for School of Music performances, opera performances, and Harrington String Quartet performances. Information or tickets for theater performances can be found here, and here for dance performances.