West Texas A&M University recognized for its commitment to experiential education

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University was recognized nationally yet again, this time for its commitment to engaged, experiential education.

Colleges of Distinction, a group that helps students find the right college using four distinctions, listed WT within its list of 2020-2021 Colleges of Distinction.

To make the list, colleges must show four distinctions. Those distinctions are listed below:

Engaged Students

Great Teaching

Vibrant Communities

Successful Outcomes

WT’s President, Dr. Walter Wendler, gave his thoughts on his University being acknowledged by Colleges of Distinction saying, “The 2020-21 Colleges of Distinction list is based upon an exemplary commitment to areas such as student engagement, commitment to teaching excellence, community collaboration, and successful outcomes, all of which reflect the mission of West Texas A&M University and are core principles in the University’s generational plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.”

