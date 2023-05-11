CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Thursday that it has reached its $125 million goal for the One West Campaign.

According to a news release from the university, the initial campaign was expected for five years, and was “the largest and most ambitious fundraising effort ever undertaken across the Texas Panhandle.” Officials stressed that in 1.5 years, 7,298 donors have raised $125,283,169 through 58,621 gifts.

“When we began planning the campaign, there were doubts whether WT could achieve such an ambitious goal,” campaign co-chair David Schaeffer said at Thursday’s news conference. “We have because of the generosity of donors across the Panhandle region; because of the bold vision cast for the university in the long-range plan; and because of the thoughtful and innovative leadership of President Wendler, the administration, faculty, staff and students of this great University.”

WTAMU President Walter Wendler said that the campaign will continue through 2025.

“We will continue to build on the momentum of the campaign and raise more money,” Wendler said. “To all of those here today or who will hear these words, thank you for considering your campaign gift to WT. There is still time to be part of propelling WT boldly into a bright and exciting future.”

Throughout the campaign, money has been raised for scholarships, professorships, as well as for names of buildings and rooms. Money has also been given to support academic programs and enhance institutional offerings and research.