West Texas A&M University ranks in top 10 among online Universities in Texas

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University was recently ranked highly in the State of Texas for its online affordability, as well as value when it comes to online courses.

Texas Online College, a ranking site for schools in Texas, ranked WT as the No. 5 Most Affordable Online College and the No. 7 Best Value Online College.

The site attributed WT’s commitment to online and hybrid degree plans, to their ranking.

University president, Dr. Walter Wendler addressed the rankings saying, “Rankings like this show potential students across our great state and beyond how WT provides a high-quality, economically feasible education. WT has been a pioneer in online education since 1997, and especially in these unprecedented times, we are committed to serving our students, whether online or on campus.”

WT was also ranked earlier this year by YourLocalSecurity.com as the safest school in Texas and among the Top 10 in the nation.

Dr. Neil Terry, WT’s Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs talked about the University’s favorable rankings saying, “We are immensely proud of these recent honors. In a rapidly changing world, these accolades show that WT is ready for whatever comes our way — and that we are making sure our students are just as prepared.”

