(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 28, 2023.)

CANYON, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — A recent announcement from West Texas A&M University detailed a faculty member’s new book which provides advice to students “facing fears about being the first in their family to attend college.”

George Pacheco Jr., an associate professor of communication, along with additional WT colleagues, speaks directly to first-generation college students in the book “First-Gen Stories for Success,” available in hardback and ebook formats from Kendall Hunt Publishing.

“I want them to see themselves walking down a path that others have successfully crossed,” Pacheco said. “We wrote this directly to students, not to academics.”

The book, according to the announcement, features 12 chapters that discuss the balance between the goal of students and their family’s plans, along with ways to create a path to success.

“When I looked around, there was nothing available like this,” said Pacheco, the founding adviser for WT’s F1RSTGEN student organization and himself a first-generation student. “I want this book to help these students find their way by learning from the authors’ own stories. I hope the students see themselves in those shoes.”

The announcement noted that WT was named as one of 53 institutions around the country to the 22-23 First-Gen Forward cohort in March 2022.

“First-Gen Stories,” includes collaborations with the following authors:

Shanna Peeples, WT’s John G. O’Brien Distinguished Chair in Education;

Nancy Garcia, assistant professor of media communication;

Lisa Garza, associate professor of sociology; and

Jonathan Cordova, program coordinator for Study Abroad and Nationally Competitive Scholarships.