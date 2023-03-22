CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that its Dr. Mikyung Shin received an individual award for “exemplary work in preparing special education teachers,” from the Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp.

Officials with the university detailed that Dr. Shin, assistant professor of education in WT’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, earned an individual award from the Chancellor’s Academy of Teacher Educators for the 2022-23 academic year.

Shin, officials noted, serves on the board that reviews applicants for WT’s educator preparation program and is a research coordinator for WT’s Center for Learning Disabilities.

“Dr. Shin routinely highlights the importance of instruction that maximize the access of students with special needs to general education,” said Dr. Betty Coneway, head of WT’s Department of Education and the Geneva Schaeffer Professor of Education and Social Sciences. “Through her work as committee member and research coordinator, Dr. Shin supports individuals with disabilities, their families, and teachers who work with students needing specialized instruction.”

“Students have diverse learning needs, so we don’t make one tool for them all,” said Shin. “We want our pre-service teachers to plan and implement and evaluate their own methods for students from linguistically, culturally and academically diverse backgrounds.”

Shin continued, “Every student is different. So students with diverse learning needs need more intensive instruction to meet their academic needs.”

Shin went on to describe her draw to special education when she was a high school student in Seoul, South Korea.

“It felt natural for me to provide support for students who could not follow the schoolwork, so I wanted to become a qualified teacher,” Shin said. “Everyone has strengths in different areas, and it’s important for educators to see that and to help them excel where they’re doing well.”

Officials added that Shin’s research interests include mathematics learning for students with learning disabilities, along with instructional technology and teacher preparation programs for special education.