AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s good news for West Texas A&M University professor Dr. Lorna Strong as she is set to receive two prestigious awards at an upcoming conference, according to officials with WT.

Officials detailed that Dr. Strong, assistant professor and head of the Department of Sports and Exercise Science, will be inducted into the Texas State Athletic Training Association Hall of Honor and receive the Eddie Wojecki Award from the Southwest Athletic Trainers Association.

The conference will take place at SWATA’s 69th annual Symposium & Billy Pickard Expo from July 20-22 in Arlington.

“I’m the 55th recipient of the Wojecki Award, and my fellow recipients are a who’s who of our association. To be counted in that roster is pretty awe inspiring. And the Hall of Honor is not an award I ever saw coming,” Strong said. “To be recognized by my peers for my contributions is humbling, unexpected and something I will treasure.”

Strong, officials noted, started at WT in 2000 and went on to serve as the director of the athletic training program. She was an important part of the formation of an athletic training major and went on to include dance students in the athletic training program.

“Lorna is the epitome of a servant leader,” said Dr. Rick Haasl, associate dean of WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Her level of kindness and selflessness in putting the needs of others first is a level we should all aspire to reach. Through her many years of outstanding service to the college, Lorna has truly become the face of both the Department of Sports and Exercise Sciences and the athletic training program.”

Officials added that Strong was previously named to the SWATA Hall of Fame in 2016 and won the Wojecki Award in 2015.

“Lorna has a long track record of service to the profession of athletic training, serving in multiple leadership capacities,” said Roy Rudewick, director of sports medicine at the University of Texas–Arlington and current chair of TSATA. “Her service at WT and the people’s lives she has influenced there go beyond what you can even imagine.”

Strong has a bachelor’s degree in human performance health science from Rice University and a master’s degree in exercise science from the University of Central Arkansas, according to officials.