CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University President Walter V. Wendler is set to speak to Permian Basin-area Buffs at an event for the WT Alumni Association at 6 p.m. on March 30 in Midland, according to the university.
The event at the Petroleum Club, located at 501 W. Wall St. in Midland, will welcome Midland and Odessa-area alumni, along with “inactive alumni,” said Ronnie Hall, Alumni Association executive director in a release from WT.
Interested alumni can register here while Permian Basin-area students, who are also invited, can register here, the release noted.
“We’re looking forward to sharing food, fellowship and fun, and we hope all of the Permian Basin-area Buffs and future Buffs can join us,” Hall said. “President Wendler will update them on the progress of our historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign as well as all of the changes on campus since they graduated.”
In addition, the event will include appetizers and drinks for attendees.
