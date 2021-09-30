West Texas A&M University preparing for Homecoming

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After scaling down its homecoming activities last year due to COVID-19, West Texas A&M University’s homecoming is back full scale this year.

WT is bringing all of its homecoming traditions and the Buffs have a little something for everybody, especially if you’re a fan of the 1920’s. School officials said they have events planned every day of the week starting Saturday.

One of its standout events is the Celebration of 60 Years Of Integration dinner on Friday, October 8th, honoring those who took the first steps in integrating the school.

People like Claudia Stuart, Judy Turner, the late Helen Neal and Roy Watson, just to name a few. According to event organizers, they’ve also planned a Speakeasy party, and of course, the homecoming parade is back, but there are a few changes.

“We’re excited this year, we’re running the parade down Russell Long Boulevar,” said Ronnie Hall, Executive Director of the WT Alumni Association. “It starts at 1 o’ clock (p.m.), in the past, it’s been around a 10 hour difference between the parade and football game. On Russell Long Boulevard, it’s a much safer route, we have better parking for that, and want to show off our campus too.”

Hall also went on to say the homecoming theme this year is “The Roaring Twenties”, which was voted on by the student body. Many of the events will be centered around the 1920’s.

School officials said all of the events will lead up to the Buffs’ homecoming game against the Angelo State Rams.