CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M University Police Department said an investigation is underway and issued a safety alert after a reported incident of a person illegally recording someone who was showering in the Activity Center.

According to the police department, officers responded to the Activity Center late Wednesday on a report that one person had allegedly unlawfully recorded another while they were showering in the locker room. The two people involved “are associated with the university,” according to police, and an investigation is underway.

The police further noted that the impacted person was provided with rights and options, and the Title IX office was made aware of the incident.

While the incident was not one required to be reported by federal law, said the department, an alert was still sent “for safety purposes to the WTAMU community.”

In the alert published by the department, WT and the police encouraged community members to “use good judgment and be an active player in your own safety.”

The police department offered safety tips including:

Be alert and aware! While you are walking or utilizing a public space, keep in mind what is going on around you;

Trust your instincts. React immediately and take action to reduce your risk;

If someone makes you feel uncomfortable, move in the direction of other people;

Call the police immediately about all suspicious activity; and

Watch out for friends and fellow students or employees who look like they could be in trouble or need help.