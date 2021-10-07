West Texas A&M University Police officials release details on recent sexual assault

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released details regarding a sexual assault which occurred on campus earlier this month.

According to a news release, the university’s police department received a report of a sexual assault which happened the morning of Oct. 3.

“The report indicates a forced sexual assault in a residential hall on campus,” the release states. “The victim and suspect were acquainted. The suspect is not a WT student and does not live locally.”

The department states that they are investigating the allegations. Local and university resources were made to the victim of the incident.