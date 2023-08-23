CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M University Police released a notification about a Tuesday aggravated assault and domestic violence incident that happened on campus near Zone 13.

According to the WT police, officers responded to the area near Zone 13 around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a “domestic dispute” involving someone “believed to be under the influence.” Police said the person suspected of being under the influence was allegedly “involved in a hit and run, evading arrest, and assaulting a Peace Officer,” though the person was not identified.

The WT police said that the department offered “crime victim rights and options” to those involved in the situation and that the Title IX office was made aware of the incident.

Further, the police encouraged community members to remember prevention strategies related to fighting, arguments, and abusive relationships, including:

Verbal provocation alone is not a reason to assault someone;

Do not provoke others with words or actions;

Assaultive abuse can be physical, emotional, and/or verbal; and

Assaultive abuse can also include actions such as damaging property, throwing objects, and punching walls.

The department also offered tips to community members to help prevent sexual and relationship violence, including:

Make the choice to intervene, speak up, or do something when witnessing violence;

Believing someone who discloses sexual assault, abusive behavior, or experiences with stalking; and

Watch out for friends and fellow students or employees who look like they could be in trouble or need help, and ask how they’re doing.