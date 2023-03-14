CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M University Police Department released information regarding a Monday on-campus call that involved a person being inappropriately touched at the Activities Center.

According to the police department, officers responded to a call on Monday evening involving two people visiting campus. One person was reportedly “touched inappropriately by a juvenile” while using the Activity Center’s facilities. The UPD criminal investigations unit was noted to be in contact with parents and working to “follow up with the appropriate process for working with juveniles.”

While the university noted that the incident did not appear to involve any WTAMU students or employees, the police department included a list of tips and reminders regarding inappropriate touching, such as:

Families should have a conversation with kids about inappropriate touching and safe resources;

Unwanted touching, such as groping and touching of private body parts, is inappropriate touching;

Children cannot give permission or consent to sexual content; and

Bystanders play an important role in preventing sexual violence and should make the choice to intervene, speak up, or do something about it.

The department also included online and local resources such as to “Stop It Now!“, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, and Family Support Services for further help and information.