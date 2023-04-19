CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Police Department said it is actively monitoring social media in relation to what it said is a “disturbing hoax around April 24.”

According to university police, “officers are actively monitoring social media regarding the disturbing hoax around April 24 as ‘National Rape Day’, a trend spreading online warning people to protect themselves.”

According to mediamatters.org, in April 2021, the hoax day ‘National Rape Day’ went viral on TikTok claiming that “large groups of men planned to sexually assault women en masse. Now, the same hoax is reemerging on the very same social media platform, which seems unable or unwilling to curtail the spread of viral misinformation.”

Police said it is encouraging anyone who receives a direct threat to make a report by calling them at 806-651-2300 or reaching out through email by contacting wtpolice@wtamu.edu.

Counseling services are available in the Classroom Center, suite 116, or by calling 806-651-2340.

Student Medical resources are available at the Activities Center, suite 104, or at 806-651-3287.