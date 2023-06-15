CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Opera is making their New York City debut in June at the Manhattan Opera Studio’s Summer Festival.

“The Manhattan Opera Studio is a training program that is based in New York City,” said WT Assistant Professor of voice and opera Sarah Beckham- Turner. “It’s is for emerging young artists. It’s sort of a first step towards a professional life in opera.”

While at the festival, WT Opera will have a rigorous schedule of coaching with vocal coaches and other masterclasses with experts in the industry. The WT Opera crew makes up five out of the twenty-three international performers who auditioned and were accepted into the program.

“It feels amazing. Honestly, I’m really excited. I’ve been to New York before, but that was just for a school trip,” said WT Alumni performer Chloe Ridolfo. “It’s really awesome to be able to perform the art.”

Beckham-Turner said she was excited to know her students fit the criteria for the cast of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” which she will be directing in New York.

“When I found out that I was going to be there this summer, I just told the students ‘hey, you should apply’ and that so many of our amazing students got in was really exciting and that so many are able to go, it means a lot and four of them just graduated,” said Beckham-Turner. “I’m happy that I get to spend a little extra time with them.”

The production of “The Magic Flute” is a German masterpiece explained the WT assistant professor. “It’s a zing bill, which means it is songs and then they’re spoken dialogue instead of a through composed recitative style opera,” described Beckham-Turner. “It’s really comical. It follows the story of Tamino, a prince, who is set off on this quest to rescue Pamina, who’s a princess.”

While at the intensive, Beckham-Turner will stage the production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” on July 15 and 16 at the National Opera Center.

The students will also sing arias, while in New York, in a July 5 concert at Carnegie Hall and in a July 18 concert at the National Opera Center.

“I think this is a really cool opportunity for WT alumni and WT students that are going just because there are a lot of people in the program right now that have careers,” said Ridolfo. “It’s a huge change of pace for us because we’re from a small town going to New York.”