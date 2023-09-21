CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the One West fundraising campaign at West Texas A&M University announced on Thursday that they aim to raise a new fundraising goal of $175 million by the end of the campaign in 2025.

Officials detailed that the new goal comes after the campaign’s first goal of $125 million was launched in September 2021 and recently reached in May 2023.

“Because of the generosity of donors across the Panhandle region; because of the bold vision cast for the university in the long-range plan; because of the thoughtful and innovative leadership of President Walter V. Wendler, the administration, faculty, staff, and students of this great university, we believe we can do more,” campaign co-chair Jim J. Brewer said. “We feel we should do more.”

According to Brewer and co-chair Leah McLain, the campaign has raised $150,661,665, with $39 million raised in the last fiscal year. WT reported that this is the fourth year in which the campaign has reached a record fundraising total.

As of today, “nearly 8,000 donors have given more than 62,000 gifts as part of the One West campaign,” according to WT.

“Today is an exciting day for me personally as President of West Texas A&M University,” said Wendler. “Meeting the original public goal and announcing a new goal provides tremendous momentum for WT and is a source of great pride for the Panhandle’s university.”

“Just Look at WT students and talk to a few of them and you will agree with me: We need to make WT the best it can be for them, and we need to give students and families many reasons to stay in this region after graduation to work, lead, live and serve,” Wendler said.

Officials added that the campaign has garnered around $19 million in new scholarship funding and more than $18 million has been given to endow 70 new professorships and chairs, resulting in a 200% increase. Also, more than $42 million has been raised for academic programs.