West Texas A&M University nationally recognized for its environment on campus

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University was nationally recognized for its commitment to the environment on its campus.

WT was recognized as a 2019 Tree Campus by The Tree Campus USA program that is now known as Tree Campus Higher Education.

The program, that was founded in 2008 recognizes campuses across the nation for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.

The programs president, Dan Lambe, wrote a letter to WT President Walter Wendler where he celebrated the campus’s commitment to the environment.

“We celebrate your diligence in improving the environment and quality of life at West Texas A&M University in 2019. We know that 2020 has brought unprecedented challenges — but you have shown that your commitment to trees is unwavering.”

To be recognized as a Tree Campus, Universities have to meet a list of standards, WT met all five of them. They are as follows:

Establishment of a tree advisory committee

Evidence of a campus tree-care plan

Dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program

Sponsorship of student service leadership projects.

The Ground manager at WT, Larry Bedwell, talked about the honor that the campus received, saying, “We are proud to receive this honor, and not only because it reflects our commitment to being good, responsible stewards of our beautiful corner of the Texas Panhandle. We also know that students and faculty decide within the first 15 minutes of a visit to campus whether to join the university family, so a dedication to campus beautification also is an investment in our future. Plus, a sustainable campus beautification effort can be a source of inspiration having a positive impact on student behavior and academic performance.”

