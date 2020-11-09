West Texas A&M University names Intern of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University has named Kylie Scott, a plant, soil, and environmental science major as Intern of the Year.

WTAMU says, Kylie Scott was honored Friday during a Zoom reception for her work at Corteva Agriscience’s Plainview Research Center. The award is designed to honor an outstanding student who has participated in an internship and exhibited unusual skills and/or made a significant contribution to their employer. These internship experiences are typically out-of-the ordinary, groundbreaking experiences.

WTAMU continues, as an integrated field sciences intern, Scott gained hands-on experience with field research techniques, witnessed challenges which threatened scientific progress and applied knowledge of water management with an independent research project, according to her application.

“This experience working with Corteva has set me up with the foundational knowledge to pursue a career in agricultural research and development,” Scott said. “I was genuinely so excited and surprised to receive this honor.”

Scott was awarded a $1,000 prize by Phillips 66 and will be submitted for the national Cooperative Education & Internship Association Academic Intern of the Year award.

WTAMU says Scott did her own research into genes that could help plant life survive in drought conditions, as well as field work, including singlehandedly repairing leaks in irrigation systems.

“This is not something we usually entrust to interns, as incorrectly repaired leaks will inevitably need to be revisited, and no one likes repairing a leak a second time,” wrote Corteva field scientist Scott Adair. “Leak repair involves being down on your knees in the mud with your arms elbow-deep in a hole that usually has water seeping into it. Kylie never flinched about getting down in the dirt to get the job done.”

Scott also was lauded for her initiative by her adviser, Dr. Brock Blaser, associate professor of plant science.

“She went above and beyond the internship expectations to ask questions and propose solutions. I know she performed extremely well in this internship, and it strengthened her desire to move on to graduate school,” Blaser wrote in a letter supporting Scott’s nomination. “Of the several thousand students I have taught in my career, and the few hundred I have personally advised, I do not hesitate to say that Kylie is in the top one percent.”

Scott, currently serving as WT student body vice president, was named to the President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. She serves as Agronomy Club president from 2019 to 2021 and is a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Randall County master gardener intern. She plans to graduate in May 2021.

West Texas A&M Universtiy says, commitment to successful, resourceful students is a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

