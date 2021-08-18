West Texas A&M University Move-in Day event

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is five days away from the first day of class and students who are living on campus are starting to get settled in.

Today is the first day for those students who stay on campus to move-in.

The staff at WT is keeping the process simple and quick by having students pick up their keys, drop off their belongings in the resident hall and then move their vehicle to make room for the next family.

The move-in event will continue through August 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.