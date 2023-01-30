CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University released its schedule for commemorating Black History Month in February, expecting to feature four events via its Office for Diversity and Inclusion.

“Black history is more than a month,” said Angela Allen, WT’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, “Black history happens every day of the year and it is an integral part of American history. We have the opportunity as educators and educational institutions to make sure our students understand about the state of our country from the past and present, with hope that it will prepare them for the possibilities of the future.”

The Black History Month commemoration events, according to WT, include:

Feb. 1, 6 p.m., in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelly Student Center Julian Reese, head coach of the Amarillo Venom indoor football team, will read Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”

Feb. 7, 6 p.m., in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelly Student Center The Office for Diversity and Inclusion will host Cultural Trivia Night to celebrate Black history and culture.

March 2, 2:30 p.m., in the JBK Senate Chamber Dr. Curtis Hill, a professional counselor at Dallas College and proprietor of counseling and life-coaching business Relationships Refocused, will lead a professional development workshop for WT faculty and staff.

March 2, 6 p.m., in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelly Student Center Hill and WT alumni will hold a discussion focused on college success.



As noted by WT, the events will be free and open to the public, with more information available on the Office for Diversity and Inclusion website or by calling 806-651-8482.