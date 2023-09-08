CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M University marching band will debut its new 2023 show on Friday during the WT Football game and said it will not only bring the sound of heavy metal to the field, but also both pay homage to, and aim to impress, the legendary rock band Metallica.

The new show is expected to feature classic Metallica hits such as “Fade to Black,” “Enter Sandman,” “Master of Puppets” and others, said WT officials, as well as use visual elements to highlight the band’s music and career – including the iconic snake emblem, lightning bolt, and the Metallica ‘M.’

“We aren’t just paying tribute,” said Dr. B.J. Brooks, director of the marching band and the WT School of Music. “We’re channeling the essence of Metallica’s artistry and presenting it through our unique medium. This performance will be a celebration of creativity, bridging the gap between genres and showcasing the universality of great music.”

Further, WT said that the 160-member WT band will also enter a contest judged by Metallica itself.

In the “For Whom the Band Tolls” contest, bands from across the US will compete to win musical instruments for their programs furnished by Metallica and its sponsors, as well as prize money. The band made 13 of its songs available for bands to use in the contest, opening up its music catalog for the opportunity.

“There are some really great charts included, and many of the marching band students were unfamiliar with the music of Metallica,” Brooks said. “It has been a bit of a tradition for WT to include as much variety in our shows as possible. Featuring 10 Metallica hits ought to set us apart from most other band’s take on this music.”

WT noted that the marching band, made of music majors and non-majors alike, began a week of full-day rehearsals on Aug. 14, after percussion and color guard members started with a half-day of rehearsals on Aug. 11.

WT also highlighted the student leaders for The Sound of West Texas marching band for the 2023 season, including:

Head drum major Tobin Brooks, a senior music major from Canyon (and Dr. Brooks’ son);

Assistant drum majors: Erin Hinds, a senior music education major from Amarillo; and Dillon Martin, a junior music education major from Odessa.

Guard captain Abigail Hite, a senior music major from Carlisle, Penn.;

Assistant captains: Jazmyn McKeel, a sophomore music major from Wylie; and Coby Mount, a senior music education major from Coahoma.

Lead marching techs: Maxwell Gray, a senior music major from Tomball; Ethan Hughes, a senior music major from Wichita Falls; Cyrus Jackson, a junior music education major from Baytown; and Faith Powell, a junior music education major from Amarillo.

Assistant marching techs: Damonusess “DJ” Brooks Jr., a junior music major from Houston; Shawn Frausto, a senior music education major from Amarillo; Joey Henriquez, a senior music major from Arlington; Alex Lam, a senior music education major from Sachse; Jeran Nolen, a junior music education major from Stinnett; Isaiah Nanez, a sophomore music education major from Dumas; Sydney Fishburn, a senior music education major from Spearman; and Maddlyn Worley, a senior music education major from Amarillo.

Backfield conductors: Seth Meason, a junior music education major from Amarillo; Jack Montgomery, a sophomore music education major from College Station; and Spencer Owens, a senior music education major from Levelland.

Assistant marching band director Guglielmo Manfredi, professor of music.