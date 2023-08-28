CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s good news for West Texas A&M University as the university recently landed the No. 12 spot on Stacker’s “25 Best Colleges in Texas” ranking.

According to officials with WT, the university is in the top 5% of higher education institutions in Texas to make the list. Officials noted that out of the 13 Texas public institutions that made the list, only five – including Texas A&M University and the University of Texas – ranked higher than WT.

Officials added that rankings from Niche.com were used to compile the list, taking into consideration tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate and graduation rate as factors.

“WT is innovative in its approach to addressing the issues and opportunities associated with higher education institutions, so I appreciate being recognized so near the top of the best 25 colleges in Texas,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “At WT, every individual is appreciated for their uniqueness and individuality. That, I believe, is what makes WT one of the best universities in Texas. All students with aspirations and dreams are cherished at WT for who they are. The future of WT, The Panhandle’s University, depends on our willingness and ability to treat everyone as an individual human being, distinctive and unique.”

“Paying attention to people’s needs, recognizing the importance of locality, focusing on specialized offerings to students, careful performance review and excellence in scholarly work, especially when it is focused on solving complex problems, will yield excellence in the world market,” stated WT President Walter V. Wendler in an essay on the Best Universities in the World. “As for WT, we will make our mark as a regional research university. To do that, we will focus intently on regional issues. WT will work diligently to engage rural students. We will allow forces at work in our locale to shape who we are. WT’s role will be different but profoundly important for a rural regionally serving research institution.”