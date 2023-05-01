(Editor’s Note: The above video is a review of top local headlines for the morning of May 1, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has partnered with an Amarillo nonprofit to offer a training session for area interpreters, officials announced.

Officials detailed that WT’s Translators in Residence will host “Best Practices in Community Interpretation” at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the PLACE (Place for Language, Arts, Culture & Economic Growth) Multicultural Community Center, located at 3107 Plains Blvd., Suite 500.

The center offers support for resettled and new refugees in the area, according to officials, and more than 30 community interpreters are expected to participate through the Refugee Language Project. These interpreters provide residents with health, legal and financial services assistance and make the necessary resources available to them.

“Unlike professional translators, community interpreters typically have little formal training on how to fulfill their roles,” said Juan Garcia Oyervides, assistant professor of Spanish. “This semester, we worked with students to reflect on their personal experience growing up as cultural mediators for their families and communities and researched the common issues facing community interpretation. Our aim is to share the outcome of this process with the interpreter community in Amarillo and bring awareness to how multilingual education can strengthen the development of our students and surrounding communities in the Texas Panhandle.”

Officials noted that the Translators in Residence project recently won the Innovative Academic Program Award from WT’s Student Government Association.