West Texas A&M University is opening community locations for Wi-Fi use

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT announced it is opening up its Wi-Fi access to the public to help all those in the area who need internet.

The university said drive-in Wi-Fi sites are open 24/7 on the public ‘WTCONNECT’ NETWORK, and it can be accessed using the passcode “gobuffsgo”.

Community members can find those Wi-Fi hot spots at the First United Bank Center, Mary Moody Northen Hall, and the Harrington Academic Hall in Amarillo.

James Webb, CIO at WT, said, “Online learning is a great tool in a time of social distancing, but internet access is still a barrier for those who rely on the University Wi-Fi network for their coursework. Network Services has been able to extend the University’s Wi-Fi to several of our parking lots as a public service for the community, faculty, staff, and students. This is a great way to stay connected in a safe and secure way.”

If you do decide to use the drive-in Wi-Fi spots provided, WT asks that you stay in your vehicle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: