CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is airing a student filmed documentary.

The documentary is called Fill With Hope.

It was screened for the first time tonight at 5:30 p.m. at WT’s HD Studio.

More than 20 WTAMU Media Communications staff and staff helped create the film.

“Today has been an incredible day. We’ve been waiting for a very long time to be able to view this premier of our Filled With Hope movie and it’s incredible. It’s absolutely incredible. It tells a beautiful story and done so well,” said Cindy Sheets, Executive Director Canyon Hope Ministries.

The documentary was made for the “Shoot For Hunger” fundraiser this weekend.