CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is airing a student filmed documentary.
The documentary is called Fill With Hope.
It was screened for the first time tonight at 5:30 p.m. at WT’s HD Studio.
More than 20 WTAMU Media Communications staff and staff helped create the film.
“Today has been an incredible day. We’ve been waiting for a very long time to be able to view this premier of our Filled With Hope movie and it’s incredible. It’s absolutely incredible. It tells a beautiful story and done so well,” said Cindy Sheets, Executive Director Canyon Hope Ministries.
The documentary was made for the “Shoot For Hunger” fundraiser this weekend.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- West Texas A&M University is airing a student filmed documentary
- Wildlife manager finds $1.2M in cocaine while surveying Florida sea turtle nests
- House approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
- El Paso County Judge says Trump should pay debt related to campaign rally during border visit
- El Paso County Judge says health care and vaccines more pressing than Abbott border wall proposal