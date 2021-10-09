West Texas A&M University hosts homecoming celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A time-honored event returned to the campus of West Texas A&M University Saturday as the in-person homecoming celebrations resumed after being postponed last year.

Saturday’s event kicked off with the Golden and Diamond Buff reunion at Old Main, followed by the Homecoming parade with the theme of the Roaring ‘20s.

The annual parade kicked off this afternoon at 1 p.m. It ran from the First United Bank Center down Russell Long Boulevard.

After the parade, the festivities moved over to 26th street where both alumni and current students enjoyed the Countdown to Kick-off Block Party.

“It just brings us together. It builds more memories and just grows the community of Canyon,” said Kelsey Frost, a WTAMU freshman.

Brittny Lee, assistant director of Alumni Relations & University Engagement said it’s great to see alumni and students celebrating homecoming.

“Homecoming, in my opinion, is the best time on campus. You see such a collaboration of new students, old students. People coming back with their friends and family. It’s such a fun celebration. Just a sense of excitement as people come back,” said Lee.

The day’s event wrapped up with an open house at Buffalo Courts for students and alumni to come in and to tour and a scavenger hunt around campus.

Lee said this scavenger hunt gives alumni the opportunity to see how the campus has changed, such as Alexandra Meraz who graduated in 2016.

“Going around campus again and to see how it changed from when I was here and I look around and everything is new, so seeing how it changed for the better. Seeing what still here, and like oh I used to go to class in the building for class,” said Meraz.

After the WTAMU vs. Angelo State football game, there were also homecoming fireworks to wrap up the homecoming weekend.

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum was also offering free admission all day as a part of the homecoming celebrations.