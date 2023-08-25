CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that as part of the third year of its “Start Strong” initiative, the first week of classes for the 2023 fall semester will end with the First Friday Festival and feature events located around the campus.

According to the university announcement, the festival will run from 7:15 a.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday and include food trucks, a pool party, cornhole, a dance party, and the Maroon Meet-up at Midnight event at the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. This day-long event is expected to end the first week of the Start Strong initiative in 2023, with others to follow until the season-opening WT Football game on Sept. 9.

Upcoming events in the “Start Strong Week 2” according to WT, running from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, will include a Welcome Back BBQ in the Dining Hall, a block party with the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, and an Ag Extravaganza alongside other athletic events. The third week, running from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9, will include Student Government Association elections, live music, camping in Palo Duro Canyon State Park, athletics events and others before the season-opening game.

A full First Friday event schedule can be found here, and a full Start Strong 2023 schedule can be found here.