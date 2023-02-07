CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University officials released information on its upcoming Thursday Career and Internship Expo, with hundreds of students and dozens of employers expected to participate.

WT officials said that the expo is expected to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday in the First United Bank Center on the Canyon campus, and was noted as one of the featured events that the WT Office for Career and Professional Services uses to connect students with companies.

“The event not only connects WT students with employers, but it also continues to infuse the great spirit of WT into our local and regional workforce,” said Sam Langford, assistant director of the WT OCPS, “We are excited to build bridges between employers and our students that will ultimately have a long-term impact.”

Services offered by the office, according to WT, include those that are intended to help students develop the skills to find and keep gainful employment, such as resume reviews, mock interviews, internship assistance and career coaching.

Other upcoming job fairs, aside from the Thursday expo, include:

Nurse Networking Fair – Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Set in the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center. This fair will be aimed at linking future nurses with local and regional hospitals.

Educators Expo – March 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to students and alumni, the event will be held in the First United Bank Center and intend to give school districts the opportunity to make connections with teacher candidates.

Part-Time Job and Internship Fair – April 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at the Buffalo Fountain on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall. Intended to offer students the opportunity to find summer employment or part-time positions for the fall.

Nonprofit Networking Fair – April 20, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Set in Mary Moody Northen Hall, students will be able to learn more about and interact with area nonprofits.



WT asked that those seeking more information on these events call 806-651-2345, email wtcareer@wtamu.edu or visit the career center website.