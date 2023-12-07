CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Before West Texas A&M University’s fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, officials announced dozens of students will take part in the Donning of the Stoles ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Donning of the Stoles ceremony for African American, Hispanic, Native American, international and first-generation students will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, according to WT.

Officials described that during the ceremony, parents, family members or friends will place a stole on their graduate and express what the student means to them as they move into their next stage of life. The stoles, often made of serape or kente cloth, are selected by students to reflect their heritage and culture.

“This is a beautiful tradition, offering loved ones the chance to pay tribute to the hard work and tenacity of their graduates,” said Angela Allen, director of engaged citizenship.

WT officials noted that on Saturday, two commencement ceremonies will be held inside the First United Bank Center in Canyon:

At 10 a.m., students will graduate from the following colleges: Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences; College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences.

At 2 p.m., students will graduate from the following colleges: Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business; College of Engineering; and Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.



Further, WT officials detailed that the students taking part in the Donning of the Stoles ceremony will include:

Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences: Ekatarina Fuentes, bachelor’s in agriculture media and communication from Bushland; Jolaine Machado, bachelor’s in biology from Pampa; Jesus Renee Padilla, bachelor’s in animal science from Hereford; Kara Natae Ramirez, bachelor’s in biology from Andrews; and Jordan Valdez, bachelor’s in biology from Amarillo.

Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business: Antonio Castillo, bachelor’s in business administration from Wheeler; Jesus Cazares, bachelor’s in management from Lubbock; Brittnee Hernandez, bachelor’s in general business from Amarillo; Marenda Navarro, bachelor’s in finance from Odessa; Anthony Obidiaku, master’s in computer information systems from Grand Prairie; Tosin Olaoye, master’s in computer information systems from Nigeria; Rosa Ramos, MBA from Austin; Esperanza Rhoades-Chavez, bachelor’s in business administration from Amarillo; and Eddy Sauceda, MBA from Amarillo.

Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences: Kiya Amadi, master’s in counseling from Amarillo; Aungelika Broussard, bachelor’s in education from El Paso; Vanessa Cabrales, bachelor’s in education from Pampa; Keila Enciso, bachelor’s in social work from Pampa; Elizabeth Flores, bachelor’s in criminal justice from Plainview; Lucerito Gallardo, bachelor’s in social work from Amarillo; Miracle Garcia, bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from Dumas; Alexandrea Harrison, master’s in education from Hereford; Taylor Holman, bachelor’s in political science from Amarillo; Daniela Lopez, bachelor’s in education from Hereford; Bernadine Flores Martinez, educational doctorate in educational leadership from New Braunfels; Stephany Moreno Ontiveros, bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from Amarillo; Deeanna Pollock, bachelor’s in education from Amarillo; Melissa Ramirez, bachelor’s in education from Amarillo; Joanna Rivero, bachelor’s in criminal justice from Amarillo; and Jayla Thomas, master’s in counseling from Amarillo.

Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities: Julie Chavez, bachelor’s in general studies from Lazbuddie; Gladis Escalante, bachelor’s in communication studies from Houston; Stephanie Espinoza, bachelor’s in English from Hart; John Flatt, bachelor’s in studio art from Canyon; Michelle Guzman, bachelor’s in communication from Lufkin; Elvina Hernandez, bachelor’s in studio art from Wellington; and Yvonne Munoz, bachelor’s in general studies from Dumas.

College of Nursing and Health Sciences: Citlali Botello, bachelor’s in nursing from Dumas; Navaeh Brackens, bachelor’s in health sciences from Amarillo; Corina Castillo, bachelor’s in health sciences from Amarillo; Isaac Castillo, bachelor’s in sports and exercise science from Plainview; Asia Diaz, bachelor’s in health sciences from Amarillo; Jacquelyne Gallegos, bachelor’s in nursing from Dumas; Lisa Grisham, bachelor’s in nursing from Amarillo; Brenda Hernandez, bachelor’s in health sciences from Guatemala; Tyrone Leggett, bachelor’s in health sciences from Bloomfield, Connecticut; Mirella Loeza, bachelor’s in nursing from Dimmitt; Jasmine Rodriguez, bachelor’s in health sciences from Hobbs, New Mexico; Alexis Sotello, master’s of science in nursing from Lewisville; Jose Armando Tellez, bachelor’s in nursing from Wellington; and Morgan Wiginton, bachelor’s in health sciences from Pflugerville.

