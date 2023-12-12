CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – More than 40 graduates from West Texas A&M University’s nursing program were honored at the WT Department of Nursing’s annual pinning ceremony on Dec. 8, according to WT.

The pinning ceremony, said WT, recognized students who graduated on Dec. 9. The ceremony was described by Dr. Collette Loftin, interim head of WT’s Department of Nursing and the Nancy and John Kritser Professor of Nursing, as an opportunity to recognize the students’ hard work and dedication in their clinicals and in classwork, marking the transition from student to nurse.

“Our pin is especially striking and is worn with pride by all those who earn it,” Loftin said, “When we pin our graduating seniors, we are warmly welcoming them into the profession of nursing and the ever-growing family of WT nurses.”

WT noted that out of 41 graduates, 32 are expected to work in Amarillo while others have accepted jobs in Lubbock or elsewhere outside the Texas Panhandle.

The December 2023 graduates of the bachelor of science in nursing program who were pinned included:

Sariah Breshun Battle, Lubbock;

Citlali Botello, Dumas;

Raylee Kathryn Brown, Nocona;

Adam Caswell, Amarillo;

McKenna Lynn Cavalier, Canadian;

Raeann Elyssa Davis, Rockwall;

Jentre Dawn Dollar, Amarillo;

Georgina Montserrath Flores, Canadian;

Jacquelyne Gallegos, Dumas;

Hannah McKenzie Gibson, Amarillo;

Savannah Grace Gibson, Canyon;

Jacquelyn Hatley, Amarillo;

Dakota Ethan Hernandez, Amarillo;

Maggie E. Hernandez, Pampa;

Klaire McKinleigh Jeffreys, Bushland;

Katherine Annelise Jewell, Lubbock;

Alejandra Maria Jurado, Albuquerque, New Mexico;

Sarah Michelle King, Amarillo;

Haley Marie Krauser, Post;

Trista Jade Lawson, Bowie;

Aubrey Madeleine Lewis, Amarillo;

Gracie Elizabeth Liles, Amarillo;

Wendy J. Lizardo, Amarillo;

Chaney Cree McCuistion, Fowler, Colorado;

Kitawny Shay Molina, Amarillo;

Katelynn Ann Noel, Canyon;

Kiven Peter Nsameluh, Amarillo;

Valeria Pacheco Ramirez, Canyon;

Shannyn Leighanne Payne, Odessa;

Iliana Pecina, Amarillo;

Annahi Ruiz, Stratford;

Lia Yun E. Schneider, Amarillo;

Sierra Autumn Schomp, Borger;

Lauren Kate Segura, Dana Point, California;

Cheyann Dreu Shadden, Abernathy;

Kyra Anne Stevens, Lubbock;

Jose Tellez, Dodson;

Peyton Reese Watson, Tulia;

Alyssa Abree Williams, Amarillo;

Audree Brooke Wilson, Sunray; and

Ethan Carter Zimmerman, Lubbock.