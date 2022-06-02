CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University announced it will celebrate its band program with an all-decade band reunion gathering.

WT said that for the first time, WT band members from the 1960s forward will gather for an event that is taking place June 10 and 11 in various locations in Amarillo and on the WT campus in Canyon.

WT said its campus highlight will be an alumni band concert at 2 p.m. on June 11 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall, featuring the debut performance of “Endurance,” composed by Dr. B.J. Brooks, WT professor of composition and director of The Sound of West Texas Buffalo Marching Band. The concert is free and open to the public.

The reunion weekend also will pay tribute to WT’s longest-serving marching band director, Dr. Gary Garner, professor emeritus. Garner will be honored at a dinner at 7 p.m. on June 11 in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Grand Plaza.

“Dr. Garner was the very best in the country at what he did,” said Don Lefevre, associate professor of music and former WT marching band director. “He had no equal.”

The list of events includes:

4 to 6 p.m. June 10 : Meet-and-greet reception at Four Points by Sheraton Amarillo Central, 1911 E. Interstate 40;

: Meet-and-greet reception at Four Points by Sheraton Amarillo Central, 1911 E. Interstate 40; 6:30 p.m. June 10 : Dinner for 1960s alumni at Braceros, 727 S. Polk St.;

: Dinner for 1960s alumni at Braceros, 727 S. Polk St.; 7 p.m. June 10 : Dinner for 1970s alumni at Napoli’s, 700 S. Taylor St.; and dinner for 1980s alumni at Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House, 7203 W. I-40;

: Dinner for 1970s alumni at Napoli’s, 700 S. Taylor St.; and dinner for 1980s alumni at Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House, 7203 W. I-40; 7:30 p.m. June 10 : Dinner for 1990s alumni at Tacos Garcia, 1100 S. Ross St.; and dinner for 2000s and 2010s alumni at Six Car Pub & Brewery, 625 S. Polk St.;

: Dinner for 1990s alumni at Tacos Garcia, 1100 S. Ross St.; and dinner for 2000s and 2010s alumni at Six Car Pub & Brewery, 625 S. Polk St.; 8:30 a.m. June 11 : WT campus tours

: WT campus tours 10 a.m. June 11 : Alumni band rehearsal in Northen Recital Hall

: Alumni band rehearsal in Northen Recital Hall 2 p.m. June 11 : Alumni band concert in Northen Recital Hall

: Alumni band concert in Northen Recital Hall 7 p.m. June 11: Gary Garner Tribute Dinner

