CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by West Texas A&M University, flags are expected to fly at half-staff on Friday in honor of students that died during the 2022-2023 academic year.

University officials said that a student memorial service will be hosted at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Joseph A. Hill Memorial Chapel on WT’s Canyon campus, with a reception following in the commons area of the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

The students that will be honored in the memorial service, as noted by WT, include:

Mallory Anderson, a senior nursing major from Bridgeport;

David Batch, a freshman strategic communication major from Hamilton;

Scott Raines, a graduate student in social work from Amarillo;

Amanda Soliz, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Amarillo;

Sarah Haass, an MBA student from San Antonio;

Jenifer Salinas, a junior criminal justice major from Plainview;

Blake Loria, a sophomore digital communication and media major from Amarillo;

Joe Hoot, a senior biology major from Canyon; and

Jadyn Boyd, a sophomore agriculture education major from Lamesa.

“The Student Government Association places a high importance on ensuring a lasting legacy of our late students,” said student body president Annie Valicek, a junior agribusiness and economics major from Houston. “This ceremony is a time for the campus community to come together and honor the memory of these students. Uniting as one Buffalo family creates an atmosphere of encouragement and inspiration that is truly unmatched.”

WT detailed that $700 scholarships will also be given out in memory of the students, to others currently in their same fields of study, for the 2023-2024 academic year. Those to be awarded scholarships include:

Mariela Flores, a senior nursing major from Arlington, in Anderson’s memory;

Elizabeth Waters, a senior strategic communication major from Amarillo, in Batch’s memory;

Keila Enciso, a senior social work major from Pampa, in Raines’ memory;

Emmalee Wood, a junior mechanical engineering major from Lakehills, in Soliz’s memory;

Lindsey Clements-Acosta, a senior management major from Amarillo, in Haass’ memory;

Korbyn Oakes, a sophomore criminal justice major from Amarillo, in Salinas’ memory;

Jordan Conde, a junior digital communication and media major from Dumas, in Loria’s memory;

Nehemiyah Meresa, a sophomore biology major from Amarillo, in Hoot’s memory; and

Lyndsey Rangel, a sophomore agriculture education major from Lyford, in Boyd’s memory.

Students must be at least sophomores with a 2.5 GPA or higher and be active in extracurricular or community service activities to be eligible for the scholarships, according to WT.